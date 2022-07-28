Former Censor Board Chairperson Aparna Mohile passed away

Pimpri : Aparna Satishchandra Mohile (aged 79), former Chairperson of Central Board of Film Inspection, Censor Board, author of Sansar and Censor, passed away on Wednesday morning at her residence in Dahala Pradhikaran, Yamunanagar after a brief illness. The funeral was held at three in the afternoon.

Aparna Mohile is originally from Vidarbha. She stood first among the girls in the matriculation examination. After that studied till MA. He was appointed as Administrative Officer in Indian Postal Service in 1965. She was the first Marathi woman officer in Maharashtra to be selected for this post. Worked in important posts like Chief Post Master General, Postal Service Director, and Postal Services Board Member in Postal Department. Literary writing was her favorite subject. She was also proficient in Sanskrit, Marathi and English languages.

She was selected as a Divisional Officer of the Board of Film Censors in the year 1978. Then she was the Executive President in the year 1982-83. She had close relations with famous writers, directors Vijaya Mehta, Vandana Witankar, and Shanta Shelke. Chief Post of Maharashtra and Goa State in 1997-98 Master became General. She retired on August 31, 2002 after 37 years of administrative service. Since 2007, she was living in the Yamunanagar area of ​​Nigdi Authority. Her books Sansar and Censor (Fine Collection), Tridal (Drama Collection), Shabdpushpanjali (Poetry Collection) and Censor Jeevansara and Me (Fine Writing) have been published.