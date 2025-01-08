Ganeshotsav 2025: Pune Municipal Corporation Instructs Sculptors to Use Shadu Clay Instead of POP for Ganpati Idols

The court has prohibited the use of environmentally harmful Plaster of Paris (POP) for making idols, delaying the production of Ganpati idols. In response, the Municipal Corporation has directed sculptors to use shadu clay, paper, and other eco-friendly alternatives. To safeguard the environment, the Central Pollution Control Board issued guidelines for idol makers in 2020. However, previous orders were released shortly before Ganeshotsav in the past four years, causing delays. Consequently, the Municipal Corporation convened a meeting with 25 to 30 local sculptors at the start of the new year to communicate this decision.

Deputy Commissioner of the Environment Department, Sanjay Shinde, noted that the Corporation also addressed the sculptors' concerns and promised to assist them.

The guidelines stipulate that idols must be made from biodegradable materials like shadu clay. Inorganic materials such as POP, plastic, and thermocol are prohibited. Ornaments should be crafted from dried flowers and straw, while natural tree products should be used for decoration. Eco-friendly, biodegradable, and non-toxic natural colors are required for painting, with a strict ban on toxic chemical paints, oil paints, enamel, and artificial color-based paints