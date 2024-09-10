Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Stops Convoy to Aid Accident Victim Near Shivajinagar in Pune (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar was visiting Pune on Tuesday, September 10. While en route from his residence in Shivajinagar to the Circuit House, a bike rider collided with a rickshaw under the bridge near Sancheti Hospital in the Shivajinagar area. Upon witnessing the accident, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune, stopped his convoy to assist the accident victims.

Pawar personally aided the victim and offered words of encouragement. He instructed his team to call a doctor and arrange for an ambulance for further medical treatment. A video of his actions has since gone viral on social media.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar promptly responded to an accident involving a motorcyclist & a rickshaw near Sancheti Hospital. While passing by, Pawar instructed the doctor from his convoy’s ambulance to provide immediate medical aid to the injured#AjitPawar#SanchetiHospitalpic.twitter.com/0vsv1w74sQ — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 10, 2024

In the viral video, security personnel from the Deputy CM's convoy can be seen assisting the injured. As the video progresses, Pawar himself is shown stepping out of his convoy in the middle of the road, inquiring about the incident, and making phone calls.