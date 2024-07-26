Maharashtra Rains: Pune District Authorities Impose 48-Hour Ban On Tourist Areas

In a move to ensure public safety, the Pune district administration has imposed a 48-hour ban on public entry to several tourist areas starting immediately. The restriction affects prominent spots across the district, including Ekta Nagar on Sinhgad Road, Sangam Parisar in Shivajinagar, the Shantinagar slum area near Hari Bridge, the Dattawadi area close to Dandekar Bridge, and Vishrantwadi.

These locations have been identified as critical for monitoring over the next two days due to prevailing conditions that necessitate increased vigilance. Additionally, a specific tourist ban has been enforced in the Maval-Mulshi region from 8 am on July 25 until 8 am on July 29. This measure aims to manage crowding and ensure safety amid ongoing concerns in these areas.

In the past 24 hours, Pune has witnessed record-breaking rainfall that has put the city on a halt. As the rain showers continue, citizens are facing heavy traffic jams, waterlogging in several parts, landslides and unattended fallen branches in roads. The IMD forecast that Pune will receive exceptionally heavy rainfall in isolated ghat locations and moderate showers in the plains until Friday.