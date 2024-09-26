Maharashtra Schools Closed Today: Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 26 Amid Heavy Rainfall Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, has issued a warning for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Pune. As a precautionary measure, Pune District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday, September 26, 2024, to ensure the safety of students amid the adverse weather conditions.

The decision comes after Pune city experienced torrential rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The IMD station in Shivajinagar recorded a staggering 124 mm of rainfall by 5:30 PM, accounting for 18 percent of the city's annual average.

The IMD Pune has issued a red alert for the district, warning of extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas. For the coming days, a yellow alert has been issued, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The withdrawal of the monsoon from Maharashtra is expected to be delayed until October, indicating more rainfall in the region. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions, and closely monitor the weather updates to ensure their safety during these major events.

