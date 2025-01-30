MHADA Pune Lottery 2024 Result Announced: Know How to Check List of Lucky Draw Winners Online at lottery.mhada.gov.in For 3,662 Flats

The Pune Board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHAD) announced the result of its housing scheme of 3,662 flats on Wednesday (January 29). The homes are located in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pandharpur. The MHADA Pune Lottery draw event was held in Pune and attended by the Maharashtra Housing and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Aji Pawar.

The online registration for the MHADA Pune Lottery 2024 began on October 20, 2024, and a total of 71,642 applications were received for 3,662 flats. The PDF file of the winner lists of 3,662 flats was polished by 6 pm on Wednesday at the official website of mhada.gov.in, and it is available for download to check your name in the lucky draw.

How to Check Names Online of MHADA Pune Lottery?

1. Visit the Official Website at www.mhada.gov.in/en.

2. Click on Lottery 'Menu', and from the drop-down, click on 'Notice'.

3. Look for the link: 'Click here to view Pune Board Housing Lottery 2024 Results dated 29-01-2025 29 January 2025.

4. Winner List Category Wise will appear.

5. Download a PDF file to check the result of Pandharpur MHADA Lottery Result and Pimpri-Chinchwad Lottery Result and your name.

The flats under the housing scheme will be in various areas of Pune and in the limits of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Pandharpur. These include the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, the Mhada Housing Scheme and the 20% Consolidated Housing Scheme.