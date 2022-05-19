MNS's internal dispute resurfaces in Pune

Raj Thackeray was on a tour of Pune for the last two days. He had come to Pune to discuss issues within the party and hold meetings of office bearers. Also, a meeting of Raj Thackeray has been organized in Pune from 21st to 28th May. It was announced that a meeting would be held on the 21st. But the meeting was postponed due to rain. After that Raj Thackeray left for Mumbai. As soon as Raj Thackeray turned his back, it has been seen that the dispute of MNS office bearers in Pune came to the fore.

Shivajinagar division president Ranjit Shirole and Vidyarthi Sena's Shailesh Veetkar had a heated argument at the MNS office. There is a picture in Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Pune that not everything is labeled yet. Such a picture has now become clear on the one hand of MNS office bearers in Pune and on the other hand by former MNS city president Vasant More. Because Vasant More does not attend any MNS meetings. Vasant More's name was not mentioned in the invitation card printed on the occasion of the party meeting held on Sunday. So there was talk that Vasant More was upset. After that, during a meeting held at the MNS party office today, a scuffle broke out between MNS office-bearer Ranjit Shirole and party workers.

A meeting of MNS office bearers was started in Pune regarding Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya. At this time Shailesh Vitkar directly asked why we are not called to the meeting. Therefore, Shivajinagar division president Ranjit Shirole and Shailesh Vitkar started arguing. The controversy escalated. The commotion was started by angry activists. However, the MNS office-bearers claimed that this was a minor dispute.