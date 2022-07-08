One-sided lover kidnaped minor girl and threatened to kill her family

Pune: An 18-year-old boy from Hadapsar was arrested by the Wanwadi police for kidnapping a schoolgirl out of one-sided love and keeping her in his house, threatening to kill her family if she did not marry him. The mother of a minor girl has lodged a complaint at the Wanwadi police station. Devakule has a one-sided love for a minor girl. He was chasing her and harassing her.

After that, when the girl was alone in the house, Devkule entered the house. She was threatened and taken out of the house. He kept her in his house. He threatened to marry her. The frightened girl informed the mother about the incidence. A complaint was then lodged with the police. Police have arrested Devkule and Sub-Inspector Gawde is investigating.