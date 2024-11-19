Pimpri Chinchwad Accident: Drunk Minor Crashes SUV into 3 Vehicles on Pune-Nashik Highway; Auto Driver Killed, 2 Injured

Pune, Maharashtra (November 19, 2024): A 17-year-old engineering student from the Army Institute of Technology, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, crashed into several vehicles on the Pune-Nashik highway late Saturday night. The crash resulted in the death of an auto-rickshaw driver and injuries to two motorcyclists.

The deceased, 27-year-old Amod Kamble from Bhosari, died from his injuries at the hospital. The two motorcyclists were severely injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the minor, a first-year student from Assam, was driving his friend’s SUV at high speed from Bhosari to Nashik Phata. Around 9:45 p.m., he lost control of the vehicle near the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office. The SUV hit a road divider, jumped over it, and collided with an auto-rickshaw, a scooter, and a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction.

After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and nabbed the minor driver. The minor was booked under sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (endangering safety of others), 324 (causing hurt), and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. His blood sample was taken for examination. The minor also did not have a driving license.

The accused appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday and was sent to an observation home. Investigations are ongoing and Police Sub-Inspector Pankaj Mahajan leading the inquiry.

It follows a similar case in Pune’s Kalyaninagar, where a minor driving a luxury Porsche ran over two individuals.