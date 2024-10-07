Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown in Kudalwadi Area (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 7, 2024 05:39 PM2024-10-07T17:39:39+5:302024-10-07T17:41:40+5:30
Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra (October 7, 2024): A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Kudalwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday. Firefighters are currently on the scene battling the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far, and details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still awaited.
VIDEO | Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Kudalwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra. Details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2024
