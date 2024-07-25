Pimpri Chinchwad Rains: Bridge Over Pavana River Near Birla Hospital Closed for Traffic as Water Flows Over It

The only bridge over the Pavana River near Birla Hospital has been completely closed to traffic after water levels rose and began flowing over it. Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Police have urged citizens to use alternate routes to reach Dange Chowk until the water recedes.

VIDEO | Here's what #PimpriChinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey said on rain-triggered flooding in the region.



"It is raining heavily since last night. Police personnel have been deployed in low-lying and waterlogging prone areas. The police and the Municipal… pic.twitter.com/FjU3KITa7p — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2024

Heavy rains since last night have caused flooding in the region, prompting the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to advise residents living along the river to remain alert. Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey said that police personnel have been deployed in low-lying and waterlogged areas to assist with evacuations and ensure public safety.

“The police and the Municipal Corporation are shifting people from low-lying areas to safer places. All officers are on the field monitoring the situation and providing all information to the people. We are also providing information on our social media platforms about traffic jams, routes being diverted, etc.,” Choubey said.

Residents are advised to follow updates from the police and Municipal Corporation and to avoid traveling through flooded areas.

