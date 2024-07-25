Pune Rains: Indian Army To Assist Civics Administration To Bring Flood Situation Under Control

Pune has been severely affected by incessant rains, leading to widespread waterlogging in its low-lying areas. In response to the civil administration's request, a rescue and relief team from the Army has been deployed to Ekta Nagar. The team, which includes army personnel, engineering task forces, and medical officers, is equipped with rescue boats and essential medical equipment to provide prompt and effective assistance to those impacted by the disaster.

Also, additional teams of the army have been kept ready and if the time comes, these teams will be able to reach the required places immediately. Officers of the Southern Command of the Indian Army are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the civil administration and other government agencies.

On July 25, 2024, a request for military assistance was made by the local administration. Responding to this request, an army action force was immediately dispatched to the affected area. The 85-strong team consists of army personnel, engineering regiments and medical teams from military hospitals and other specialist units. Army personnel are fully involved in rescue and relief operations. The Indian Air Force has also been asked to be ready to help if needed. The Indian Armed Forces are fully prepared and equipped to assist the civil administration in this calamity.