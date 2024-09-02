Pimpri Chinchwad Water Cut: Water Supply to Be Suspended in THESE Areas on September 3 – Details Inside

Heavy rains continue to lash the Pimpri Chinchwad and Maval areas, but the city's water supply is facing disruptions. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the water supply to several areas, including Bhosari, Shantinagar, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Dighi, Bopkhel, Wadmukhwadi (parts), Gajanan Nagar, BU Bhandari, and Indrayaninagar tank areas, will be suspended. These areas fall under the jurisdiction of the municipal E-Regional Office. Ajay Suryawanshi, Executive Engineer of the E-Regional Office, has announced that on September 3, 2024, there will be no water supply, and the supply scheduled for September 4, 2024, will be at low pressure and subject to further disruption.

Leak at Thermax Square Disrupts Water Supply

A significant leak has been detected in the main water line of the Municipal Corporation at Thermax Chowk, leading to disruptions in the water supply. As a result, areas including Bhosari, Shantinagar, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Dighi, Bopkhel, Wadmukhwadi (parts), Gajanan Nagar, BU Bhandari, and Indrayaninagar tank will experience a suspension of water supply on Tuesday, September 3. Additionally, due to ongoing repair work, the water supply on Wednesday, September 4, will be at low pressure and subject to further disruption.

Also Read| Mumbai Sees Surge in Epidemic Diseases During Monsoon: Dengue, Malaria, and Leptospirosis on the Rise.

Use Water Carefully, Urges E-Regional Office

The E-Regional Office has issued an appeal to citizens, urging them to use water judiciously. Residents are advised to store adequate water provided by the Municipal Corporation to prepare for the upcoming disruptions.

