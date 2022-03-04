PMC: Hemant Rasne elected as Chairman of Pune Municipal Corporation Standing Committee for the fourth time in a row

Pune: Hemant Rasne and Mahavikas Aghadi had nominated NCP corporator Pradip Gaikwad for the post of chairman of Pune Municipal Corporation Standing Committee. The election for the chairmanship of the Standing Committee was held this morning. As the BJP has a majority in the standing committee, the selection of Hemant Rasane was said to be certain. Hemant Rasane has been elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee for the fourth time in a row.

Hemant Rasane has defeated NCP candidate Pradip Gaikwad by a margin of 10 to 6. Corporator Hemant Rasane has been elected president for the fourth time in a row. The term of the Standing Committee Chairman expires on March 28. The term of NMC will end on March 14. For this, new standing committee chairpersons have been elected for 14 days from 1st March to 14th March. Rasane will be the only councilor to hold the chairmanship of the standing committee more than once.

The standing committee has 10 members from BJP, four from NCP, one each from Shiv Sena and Congress. PMP Managing Director Laxminarayan Mishra was present as the Returning Officer. Therefore, the selection of Rasne was a formality. However, the BJP had issued a whip to prevent a scuffle. As Rasne's victory was certain, activists had gathered to show their strength.