Police Track Down and Arrest Three Kidnappers of Man Abducted for Extortion from Undri

Pune: A youth was abducted from Undri by four persons after he failed to return their money. Kondhwa police tracked him down and rescued him from Malshiras. Three people have been arrested for kidnapping. The arrested have been identified as Suraj Rajendra More of Katraj, Vikramsinh Laxmanrao Patil, and Prasad Kulkarni of Malshiras. Madhuri Ghanshyam More (31), a resident of Godrej Greens, Undri, has lodged a complaint with the Kondhwa police.

According to the police, the complainant's husband Amit Appaso Chavan (32) had taken money from Vasudha Tukaram Jagtap. They were arguing as they had not returned it for several days. Suraj More and his three accomplices came to his house at 8.30 pm on February 10. He called Amit out. He was kidnapped from the car. Seeing this, Madhuri More called the police control room and informed them about it.

The Kondhwa police immediately took cognizance of the matter and launched an investigation. It was then found that Amit More was confined to a sheet room in Latur. The police team left immediately. By then, the kidnappers had taken him to Malshiras. The police tracked them down there rescued More and arrested the three kidnappers. The team led by Senior Police Inspector Santosh Sonawane, Police Inspector Mansingh Patil, Assistant Police Inspector Dinesh Patil, Police Constable Satish Chavan, Sujit Madan and Laxman Holkar performed the task