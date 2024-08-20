Porsche Accident: Father of Minor’s Friend and Accomplice Granted Police Custody Until August 26 in Blood Tampering Case

In the latest development of the Porsche accident case, the Pune sessions court has extended police custody for the arrested individuals, Aditya Avinash Sood (52) and Ashish Satish Mittal (36), until August 26. Both Sood and Mittal were taken into custody by the Pune City Police Crime Branch for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of a juvenile accused in the accident that claimed the lives of two tech professionals in Kalyaninagar on May 19.

Today, Sood and Mittal appeared in court, where the police requested their continued detention for further investigation. According to the police, the two men were clearly identified in CCTV footage from Sassoon General Hospital. It is alleged that Sood and Mittal provided their own blood samples and swapped them with those of the juvenile accused.

The police report indicates that Aditya Sood is the father of a friend of the juvenile accused, who was driving the Porsche, while Ashish Mittal is a friend of Sood’s. Further inquiries revealed that Mittal and Sood had been in regular contact with Dr. Ajay Taware of Sassoon General Hospital. After the accident, the juvenile accused’s father allegedly paid Rs 4 lakh to Dr. Taware through Sood and Mittal to facilitate the sample swap. The Crime Branch arrested Sood and Mittal late on Monday night.