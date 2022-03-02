Prostitution business in a tourist car; police arrested the two accused in Pune.

Pune: Considering the action being taken against human traffickers, the Department of Social Security has exposed the shocking practice of bringing women from foreign countries and running a prostitution business in a tourist vehicle.

The arrested are Kuldeep Prasad Mohan Prasad Mahato (26, resident of Thane, Jharkhand) and Jaishankar Prasad Ramesh Saw (20, resident of Mumbai, Jharkhand). The Social Security Department came to know that the two were traveling in a tourist vehicle in Vimannagar, Yerawada area, through which they were working to supply women for prostitution. Police obtained the mobile numbers of the two suspects after confirmation.

The fake customer approached them. He then asked me to book two rooms at the East Field Hotel in Vimannagar. This customer booked a room accordingly. Senior Inspector of Social Security Arvind Mane, Sub-Inspector Shridhar Khadke, Constable Rajendra Kumawat, Rajshree Mohite, Manisha Pukale, Anna Mane, Pramod Mohite, Hanmant Kamble, Irfan Pathan and Pushpendra Chavan set a trap near the hotel. The two men arrived with two women in a tourist vehicle. As they were entering the room, the police set a trap and arrested them.