Pune Accident: 20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit by Tempo on Tilak Road

Pune Accident News: A 20-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding tempo at Hirabag Chowk on Tilak Road on November 27. The incident occurred around 3 pm while the woman was riding her two-wheeler toward Swargate.

The deceased has been identified as Ariba Qureshi, a resident of Fair Grace Society, New Modikhana, Lashkar. The tempo driver involved in the accident has been named Dashrath Sonawane (62) of Marutinagar, Vadgaon Sheri.

Ariba’s father, Arshadali Akhtarali Qureshi, filed a complaint with Swargate police. She was rushed to a hospital after the collision but died during treatment. The case is under investigation by police sub-inspector B. P. Shirsat.