Pune Accident: 53-Year-Old Woman Dies After Container Truck Runs Over Scooter on Katraj–Kondhwa Road (VIDEO)

Pune Accident News: A woman riding a two wheeler was killed in an accident with a container truck on Katraj Kondhwa Road near the ISKCON temple on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rama Kapade. She was 53 years old and worked as a teacher at JSPM. She lived on Katraj Kondhwa Road.

Pune: 53-Year-Old JSPM Teacher Dies In Accident On Katraj-Kondhwa Road; Help Couldn’t Reach Her For 30 Minutes Due To Traffic Jam pic.twitter.com/XX6EH0XO6S — Pune First (@Pune_First) December 15, 2025

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. while Kapade was travelling from Khadimachine Chowk towards Katraj. A container truck ran over her during the incident. She suffered serious injuries. Heavy traffic congestion delayed medical treatment. Kapade later died due to the severity of her injuries according to preliminary information.

Katraj Kondhwa Road has been under construction for several years. The work remains incomplete. The road carries heavy vehicle traffic on a daily basis. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns over poor traffic planning and safety.

Several major accidents have occurred on this road in the past. Many innocent lives have been lost. Data shows that more than 55 accidents have occurred on the 3.5 kilometre stretch in the last four and a half years. At least 25 people have died during this period.

Social activist Suresh Kavade blamed the administration for negligence. He said poor planning by traffic police and incomplete road work have made the stretch dangerous. He questioned how many more lives would be lost before action is taken.

Kapade had lost her husband 15 years ago. She lived with her mother and daughter. Her sudden death has left her daughter facing major challenges in education and livelihood.