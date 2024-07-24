Pune Accident: Private Bus Driven by Drunk Driver Hits Several Vehicles in Kothrud, Two Seriously Injured (Watch Video)
Pune Accident: A private bus driven by a drunk driver collided with multiple vehicles in Kothrud, resulting in two people being seriously injured. The accident involved two two-wheelers, a rickshaw, and a private passenger vehicle, all of which were heavily damaged. Among the injured, a youth suffered severe injuries after a motorcycle stand rammed into his neck.
Two seriously injured in freak accident as private bus crushes vehicles in Kothrud. A youth is seriously injured after a motorcycle stand rammed into his neck. In this, two two-wheelers, one rickshaw, and private four-wheeler passenger vehicles have been heavily damaged. #punepic.twitter.com/NEXUpSUSU6— saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) July 23, 2024
Emergency services responded to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This incident is the latest in a series of drink-and-drive accidents in Pune. Recently, Saurabh Gaikwad, son of former Pune corporator Bandu Gaikwad, was involved in a similar crash on Manjari-Mundhwa road while under the influence of alcohol. The increasing number of such incidents has raised concerns among Pune residents.