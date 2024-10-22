Pune: ATS Detains 21 Bangladeshi Nationals Residing Illegally in Ranjangaon

In a major crackdown, the Pune Rural Police detained 21 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Karegaon Village the Ranjangaon MIDC Police Station limits. On October 21 Assistant Police Inspector Prakash Pawar of the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) received a tip of regarding Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally. The information was passed on to Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Pankaj Deshmukh and accordingly, an investigation team including Police Inspector Avinash Shilimkar of the Local Crime Branch, Police Inspector Mahadev Waghmode of Ranjangain MIDC police station and the officials of the ATS initiated a search operation.

The Pune Rural Police detained almost 15 males, four females and two transgender Bangladeshi nationals from the Karegaon Village limits. Further investigations revealed that the accused were illegally residing without any valid passport or visa, the accused illegally crossed the borders and entered the country without any valid documents. The police recovered nine fake Aadhaar Cards and PAN cards and one fake Voter Identification Card from the accused.

The detained accused has been identified as, Ajmul Saratkhan alias Hasif Khan (age 50), Mohammad Akbar Ajij Akbar Sardar (age 32), Shafikul Alimiya Shaikh (age 20), Hussain Mukhid Shaikh (age 30), Tarikul Atiyar Shaikh (age 38), Mohammad Umar Farukh Babu alias Babu Buktiyar Shaikh (age 32), Shahin Sahajan Shaikh (age 44), Mohammad Husain Shaikh (age 32), Rauf Kahbar Dafadar(age 35), Ibrahim Kajol Shaikh (age 35), Farid Abbas Shaikh (age 48) Mohammad Saddam Abdul Sakhavati (age 35), Mohammad Abdul Habib Rehman Sardar (age 32), Alimiya Tohkil Shaikh (age 60), Mohammad Israil Fakir (age 35), Firoza Mutakin Shaikh (age 20), Lipiya Hasmukh Mulla (age 32), Salma Malik Roshan Malik (age 23), Hina Mulla Zulfikar Mulla (age 40), Sondeep aslias Kajol Basudeep Bishesh (age 30), Yenoor Sahdatta Mulla (age 25) all residents of Karegaon, Taluka Shirur, Pune).

Accordingly, a case has been registered under sections 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act 1920. The accused were produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate and the court has remanded police custody to the accused till October 24, further investigation is underway.