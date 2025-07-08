Pune: Man Throws Documents, Damages Property at Gram Panchayat Office in Nasrapur, Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (July 8, 2025): A man entered the Nasrapur Gram Panchayat office in Bhor taluka of Pune district on Tuesday afternoon and vandalised government property while threatening staff. The man identified as Mangesh Hanumant Shinde from Naigaon village arrived at the office around 12.30 p.m. and asked for the village secretary. When staff member Rupesh Ravindra Owhal informed him that the secretary was away in Sasewadi, the accused became aggressive.





Shinde threw documents from the secretary’s table and smashed a glass desk. He then picked up a metal punching machine and damaged the furniture further. When Owhal tried to stop him, Shinde allegedly abused him and said he would not allow him to work there anymore. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

The act created panic among women staff present in the office. Following the incident, Shinde reportedly called Owhal pretending to be a journalist named Anil Jadhav. He claimed to be calling from Bhor and asked for a copy of the complaint.



Residents and local leaders have strongly condemned the act and are demanding immediate legal action against the accused.