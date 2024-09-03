Pune: Birthday Party Dispute Turns Deadly, 5-Year-Old Hacked to Death by Childhood Friends in Mulshi District

A tragic incident has come to light from the Mulshi taluka of Pune District where a birthday party turned fatal for a 25-year-old youth who tried to settle a dispute between his drunk friends. The incident occurred at Amlewadi (Mulshi) in Ghotavade on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Omkar Bhalchandra Bhingare (Age-25, Res. Urwade, Dist. Mulshi).

According to the police, the primary accused Ganesh Bhandalkar and seven accomplices (all residents of Urwade) along with the deceased gathered in a farmhouse in Urwade village in Mulshi on July 18 to celebrate the birthday of their friend Akash Yenpure. The group was partying and consuming alcohol when an argument broke out between the accused Bhandalkar and Avinash Chavan. The argument escalated into a verbal spat where Bhandalkar threatened to kill Chavan when Bingare tried to mediate and resolve the dispute which enraged Bhandalkar. Another member of the group Avinas Amle a common friend of the accused and the deceased intervened and settled the dispute temporarily.

On September 01 the group decided to meet in Ghotavade village where the deceased Bhingare came with a friend and Akash Yenpure and Avinnash Amle also approached followed by Omkar Jadhav and Ganesh Bhandalkar. The group later decided to go to Amle’s house in Amlewadi to settle the dispute as they were all childhood friends and studied in the same school.

The group then gathered at the foothill of the road leading from Ghotavade via Mugavade to Paud to discuss the settlement of the dispute.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Bhandalkar had already called four to five other people hiding in the nearby bushes and planned to attack Bhingare. The dispute settlement turned violent when Bhandalkar called his accomplice who tried to attack Bhingare with a koyta and chased him. One of the accused hit Bhingare on the head with a koyta and when he fell on the ground they crushed his head with a stone.

While eight accused are still at large after the incident further investigation is conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Sudhir Kadam.