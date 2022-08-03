Pune citizen blames Municipal Corporation for his son's death due to dengue

Pune: Despite charging service charges, the Municipal Corporation has not taken proper care of the health of the citizens and the cleanliness of the area. A Pune citizen also alledged Municipal Corporation for killing his son, the man also demaded 20 lakh from the Corporation.

He also registered complaint in this regard. In the locality where the complainant lives, the tempo restriction action and appropriate drug spraying were not carried out properly even with service charges. Also, the right to live a clean and healthy life has been taken away by the Municipal Corporation under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and demanded compensation from the Corporation.

There are total 109 lanes in the locality where the complainant lives. And there are many dengue breeding spots in that area. The Municipal Corporation has also made a weekly schedule for mosquito eradication to take preventive action regarding these breeding spots. Adv. Ganu said. Along with this, it was brought to the notice of the commission that the signatures of the citizens were also taken after spraying the anti-dengue medicine. The Chief Legal Officer of the Municipal Corporation, Nisha Chavan, informed that the Commission has rejected the complaint's application for compensation, assuming this dispute.

