Pune Crime: 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Talegaon Over Minor Dispute

Pune, Maharashtra (January 31, 2025): A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of Saraswati Vidyalaya in Talegaon. The victim has been identified as Aryan Shankar Bedekar, a resident of Siddharthnagar, Talegaon station.

The attack took place Friday afternoon when Aryan was confronted by four acquaintances. The suspects, identified as Shivraj Koli, Santosh Koli, Ashish Lokhande, and Polya Lokhande, allegedly attacked him with a sickle and a sharp weapon after a minor argument escalated.

Aryan suffered severe injuries to his face and head. He died at the scene before help could arrive. The suspects fled immediately after the attack.

Police reached the spot and sent Aryan’s body to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered late in the night, and investigations are underway.