Pune Crime: Ex-Husband Murders Wife’s New Spouse, Woman Injured

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune where the first husband, with the help of his accomplice, stabbed his ex-wife's second husband to death with a sharp weapon out of anger that the wife got divorced and remarried. The wife is seriously injured in the attack and undergoing treatment. This incident took place in the Kasba Peth area around 2.30 pm on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Patekar (Resident. Agrawal Pride, Pawle Chowk, Kasba Peth). The Faraskhana police have arrested tha accused Sunny Rajendra Martkar (resident of Gawli Ali, Pune) and his accomplice. The wife Prajakta Sumit Patekar (age-34, resident of Kasba Peth) has lodged a complaint in Faraskhana Police Station and accordingly, an FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, 452, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, Sunny Martkar is Prajakta's first husband. Both were divorced and Prajakta got married to Sumit. Accused Sunny was enraged about the marriage and planned to kill Prajakta and Sumit. The enraged Sunny visited Prajakta's house in Kasba Petha around 2.30 pm on Thursday along with one of his accomplices.

At this time Prajakta, her mother-in-law and her husband were in their house. Within a few minutes, Sunny and his accomplice attacked Sumit with a sharp weapon on his hand, face and head. Seeing this, Prajakta ran to save Sumit and was also injured in the attack. Sumit, who was seriously injured in the attack, succumbed to the injuries. After getting information about the incident, Senior Police Inspector Prashant Bhasme of the Faraskhana Police Station, and Police Inspector (Crime) Ajit Jadhav rushed to the spot. Faraskhana police have arrested two accused late at night. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Inspector (Crime) Ajit Jadhav.