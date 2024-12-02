Pune Customs Seizes 8 Kg of Marijuana Worth ₹4 Crore at Airport

In a major drug bust, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune Customs intercepted a passenger, Pooja Sahu, arriving at Pune International Airport from Bangkok on Indigo Flight 6E 1948.The total seizure amounted to 8 kilograms, with an estimated retail market value of ₹4 crore.

The passenger, who had checked in with a black trolley bag, initially denied carrying any such baggage when questioned by AIU officers. However, acting on strong suspicion, the officers traced the bag using her boarding pass details.

Upon conducting a thorough search, the officials discovered 16 packets, each containing approximately 500 grams of high-grade marijuana, concealed in the trolley bag. The total seizure amounted to 8 kilograms, with an estimated retail market value of ₹4 crore.

The contraband, reportedly of foreign origin, has been confiscated, and further investigations are underway to uncover the source and intended distribution network.

This operation underscores the vigilant efforts of Pune Customs in curbing illegal drug trafficking through international routes.