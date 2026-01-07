Pune Cylinder Blast: 9 Injured in Explosion at Hotel in Daund

Pune Cylinder Blast News: Nine workers were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen of Hotel Jagdamba on the Daund–Patas Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2026. The explosion occurred around 1 p.m. Three injured workers were admitted to a private hospital in Daund, while six others were shifted to Pune for further treatment.

Around 10 to 11 gas cylinders were stored in the kitchen when the blast occurred. There were no customers inside the hotel at the time of the blast, which prevented a major tragedy, according to reports.

The explosion scattered utensils and cooked food across the kitchen. It also blew off tin sheets from the hotel roof, shattered glass windows in the seating area and threw tables and chairs outside.

The incident created panic in the surrounding area. Police carried out a spot inspection and registered a case. Further investigation is being conducted by Daund police.