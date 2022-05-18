Pune Darshan Bus: Mahatma Phule's palace omitted in Pune Darshan, know reason

Mahatma Phule's mansion in Ganjpeth has been dropped from PMPL's Pune Darshan bus. Due to the encroachments, the bus cannot be taken inside and if it is parked at a distance, the passengers will not be able to walk there, because the administration is paying for it.

PMPL has started the Pune Darshan bus so that tourists can see the historical places in Pune. There have been 21 places in the city. It includes many places like Shaniwarwada, Kelkar Museum as well as Mahatma Phule Wada which is famous as the land of equality.

There have been many encroachments around this castle in the last few years. The PMPL administration has excluded the fort from the Pune Darshan bus, citing the fact that there is no big bus driver in the city center. So after the Corona restrictions were lifted, PMPL stopped taking vehicles there. Citizens are outraged.

Aam Aadmi Party state spokesperson Dr. Abhijit More said that what the PMPL administration is saying is true but not true. Their job is to remove the encroachment and inform the municipal administration about it. The encroachment elimination department of NMC should take immediate notice of this and remove the encroachments. It would be wrong to leave the house of this couple, who were early social revolutionaries. If proper action is not taken, agitation will be started on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party, warned More.