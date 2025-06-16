Pune-Daund Train Fire: Blaze Erupts in Coach of DEMU Train, Sparks Panic (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train from Daund to Pune on Monday morning, June 16. One of the train coaches was engulfed in smoke, creating an atmosphere of fear and panic among the passengers. According to the information, the train departs from Daund to Pune at 7 am.

After some time, passengers reported smoke in a compartment due to a fire. An elderly passenger was reportedly trapped. However, fellow passengers managed to pull him out safely.

Visuals From Train

Pune, Maharashtra: A sudden fire broke out in one of the coaches of a DEMU train traveling from Daund to Pune. The blaze quickly engulfed a significant portion of the coach. No injuries were reported and all passengers are safe. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined pic.twitter.com/Su5RWZ79hp — IANS (@ians_india) June 16, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows panic and chaos in the train compartment as smoke filled the area, which also harmed the visibility in the compartment. It also learned that some people in the panic were leaving the coach.

As per the initial information, the fire broke out in the third coach from the train engine. The incident occurred when the train departed from Yavatmal Railway Station. The blaze quickly engulfed a significant portion of the coach, filling the department with smoke. No injuries were reported, and all passengers are safe. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.