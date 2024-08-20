Pune-Delhi Flight Passenger Bites CISF Officer, Police File Complaint

In a strange turn of events at Pune Airport, a woman reportedly bit a CISF officer's hand while the officer attempted to mediate a disagreement between two female passengers. As per the information given by the police, an argument broke out between two passengers on the Pune-Delhi flight at Pune Airport. A woman passenger from Wakad got into a fight with another passenger on the plane. A CISF employee who intervened and tried to resolve the dispute was beaten by the woman from Wakad. The accused allegedly bit the hand of the lady CISF personnel injuring her.

A case has been registered against a woman passenger identified as Surekha Singh (age 44, resident of Wakad) at the Vimantal station in Pune. The CISF employee Priyanka Reddy has filed a complaint at the police station in this regard. Surekha Singh was travelling from Pune to Delhi with her husband.

Avantika Borse and Aditya Borse were sitting on the seat booked by Surekha. Surekha argued with the two passengers over her seat. The dispute escalated into a heated argument and a fight. The cabin crew on the plane reported this to the terminal manager. After that, the administration informed the CISF employee Priyanka Reddy about this who visited the plane and tried to resolve the dispute.

Priyanka Reddy reached the plane with her colleagues to resolve the situation. At that time, Surekha Singh allegedly assaulted Reddy and also bit Reddy's hand injuring her. Reddy has lodged a complaint in this regard at the Vimantal station. Later Surekha Singh was asked to get off the plane after the incident. The incident however delayed the flight for almost an hour leaving the other passengers stranded on the plane.

