Pune-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Delayed by 6 Hours; Flyers Left Frustrated

Chaos erupted at Pune Airport after SpiceJet flight number SG-8184 from Pune to Delhi was delayed for more than 6 hours following three cancellations on Tuesday, January 30. The scheduled departure time for the Pune-Delhi flight was 16:35, but it was changed to 21:35 before ultimately being cancelled. Passengers were left stranded on the runway until almost 10 PM on Tuesday. Finally, arrangements were made for a new flight today, on January 31 and departed around 7 AM from Pune Airport.

Flyer Shared Visuals From the Runway:

There is a SpiceJet flight grounded since 4:30 pm on January 30. Airline changed time 2 times and when flight boarded they announced this flight is cancelled. The did it twice. Now everyone is stuck here for 8 hrs #spicejet sg8184 #aajtak#puneairportpic.twitter.com/15x5Bu8Uk3 — LS veer (@Ls_Veer) January 30, 2024

A stranded passenger at the Pune Airport from the same flight took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and slammed the airline, stating that the flight had been grounded since 4:30 PM on January 30. The airline changed the departure time twice, and upon boarding, passengers were informed of the cancellation. "There is a SpiceJet flight grounded since 4:30 PM on January 30. Airline changed time 2 times and when flight boarded they announced this flight is cancelled. They did it twice. Now everyone is stuck here for 8 hours SpiceJet SG-8184," the tweet read.

Another passenger posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, where passengers can be heard requesting refunds from airline officials, citing the presence of small children and hours spent waiting in line. One passenger mentioned that the situation was worse than being on a local train. The officials were seen apologising to the passengers for the delay and trying to convince them to remain patient.

Passengers Stranded at the Pune Airport:

Flight spicejet SG8169 pic.twitter.com/JM2oUFfDQU — I cannot Tell (@doyoukn47182979) January 31, 2024

On January 23, the same SpiceJet flight number (SG-8184) was delayed for four hours after its scheduled departure time of 4:20 PM, leaving approximately 150 flyers stranded. The agitated passengers shouted slogans against SpiceJet, accusing the airline of cheating them and providing false excuses. They claimed that the airline did not provide proper alternative arrangements.