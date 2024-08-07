Pune: Driverless PMC Road Maintenance Vehicle Speeds in Reverse in Hadapsar; Dramatic Video Goes Viral

A dramatic incident occurred on August 4 in Pune's Hadapsar, as a driverless vehicle was traveling at high speed in reverse gear. This dramatic scene shocked residents in the area and captured the attention of netizens, forcing them to think about the science behind the mystery.

According to the reports, a vehicle belonging to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the city's local body, was used for road maintenance work. A dramatic video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a four-wheeler speeding in reverse with the driver seat can be seen as empty. A viral clip raised serious safety concerns among the people.

The incident occurred on the Vaiduwadi flyover at around 11:45 PM on Sunday (August 4). The terrifying video showed that the driverless vehicle could have led to severe consequences. However, the roads saw low traffic due to the late hours, which likely prevented a major accident.

Hours later, the vehicle came to a halt after hitting a road divider, avoiding any major damage or injury. The exact reason for the vehicle moving backward in Hadapsar remains unknown.