Thane Accident: Woman Dies After Being Run Over by Tanker in Mira Road, Incident Caught on CCTV

Thane Accident: A 39-year-old woman motorcyclist was killed on Tuesday after losing control of her vehicle and being crushed under a tanker in Mira Road. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera that was installed nearby.

The deceased, identified as Vaibhavi Desai, was a resident of the GCC Road area in Mira Road. Desai had been on her way to pick up her son from school when the accident occurred. As she attempted to overtake a tanker near bus stop number fifteen, she lost control and was run over by the vehicle's rear wheel.

Police were notified of the incident and have since registered a case. The tanker driver has been taken into custody. Assistant Police Inspector Pravin Bhosale of Mira Road Police Station confirmed the details of the case.

