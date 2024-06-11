Pune: Gang Arrested for Robbing and Assaulting Auto-Rickshaw Driver and Relatives in Ramtekdi

Pune: Wanawadi police have arrested a gang for allegedly forcibly taking away the mobile phone and cash of an auto-rickshaw driver and assaulting him and three others. The incident took place at around 12.30 pm on Monday in Magrinbai Chawl and Thombare Basti areas of Ramtekdi.

The arrested have been identified as Ajay Vijay Ukirde (23), Laddu alias Sahil Rustam Vaghela (23), Tilli alias Irfan Ghulam Mohammad Shaikh (20), Hemant alias Bappya Nitin Dodke (22), Abhijit Ashok Kakade (19) and Rahul Vasant Tate (21). The complaint was filed by Kapil Tandle (38), a resident of Ramtekdi. According to the police, when the complainant's auto driver was coming home, the accused, who lived in his locality, stopped the complainant's auto and forcibly withdrew the cash from the pocket of the mobile phone and shirt attached to the handle of his auto.

When the complainant said that he was going to report the crime to the police, they got angry and ran behind the complainant's auto and damaged the vehicles parked on the side of the road. When the complainant reached his house, the accused started beating him. The complainant's brother and cousin were seriously injured when the complainant's relatives tried to step in. The accused have been arrested. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Adling is investigating the matter further.