Pune Gang Rape: Police Arrive At Crime Scene at Bopdev Ghat, Following Horrific Incident (Watch Video)

A shocking incident of gang rape has been reported under the jurisdiction of the Kondhwa Police Station. A 21-year-old woman was attacked by three unidentified assailants while she was visiting the popular Bopdev Ghat area with a friend last night. The incident occurred around 11 PM. Following the report, which was made to the police around 5 AM, a police team, along with a dog squad, was dispatched to the crime scene to gather evidence and conduct a thorough investigation. Police have arrested one suspect, a 36-year-old resident of Kondhwa.

#WATCH | Pune gang-rape case | Police team and dog squad carry out investigation at the site of the crime.



An incident of gang rape was reported under Kondhwa PS jurisdiction wherein, a 21-year-old girl and her friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghat area last night, where she was… https://t.co/juvKLaqlPMpic.twitter.com/I0I0GXZicS — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

Also Read: Pune Gang Rape: Police Launch Massive Manhunt for Three Accused

The accused claimed that couples were prohibited in the area and took photos of the duo. One of the accused then threatened the woman and forced her into his car. After driving her to a different location, they stopped the car and gang-raped her. The survivor’s friend was also beaten up by the accused before raping her. The accused later left her and fled. The survivor was found injured and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and filed a complaint with the Kondhwa police early this morning, leading to Pathan's arrest.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman suffered several injuries to her body. Senior police officers and teams from the Crime Branch were investigating the case.A search was on for the other two accused. As many as 10 teams from the Crime Branch and Detection Branch (DB) have been deployed to locate and arrest the remaining suspects. The incident has sparked a political storm in Maharashtra. NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule to express her outrage over the issue. Very infuriating! What is going on in Pune? The incident of gang rape of a girl in Bopdev Ghat has come to light. Incidents of violence against women are continuously increasing in Pune and across the state. The home department does not seem to be doing anything to stop these incidents. Unfortunately, it has to be said that Maharashtra is not safe for women. The government should arrest the accused in the said incident and take strict action against them, Supriya Sule said in a post X.