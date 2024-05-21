Pune: Heavy Rains Uproot 372 Trees in 20 Days, Causing Traffic Chaos and Vehicle Damage

Pune: As many as 372 trees have been uprooted in Pune city in the last 20 days due to heavy rains. Fortunately, there was no loss of life, but many vehicles were damaged roads were blocked and people had to bear the brunt of traffic snarls.

This year, Pune has been hit hard by pre-monsoon rains. The city's trees were uprooted due to scorching heat in the afternoon and thunderstorms in the evening. Many of the trees along the road, fell on the road, causing huge congestion in the city. Punekars had the same experience on Monday (December 20) on the Wanwadi, Ghorpadi, and Solapur Roads. There was a traffic jam for two to three hours after evening. The road was blocked after a large tree fell on empress gardens.

For the next two to three days, thunderstorms are predicted every evening in the city. There is also the possibility of accidents due to gusty winds. The met department has appealed to the public to take precautions. Firefighters were quick to remove fallen trees on the road.