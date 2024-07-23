Pune Horror: Drunken Husband Kills Wife with Axe, Sleeps Next to Body All Night

A shocking incident has come to light from the Lonikalbhor area of Pune, where a husband allegedly killed his wife with an axe and then went to sleep. The incident occurred on July 23 in Burkegaon village in the Pune district. The deceased woman has been identified as Lakshmibai Baba Jadhavrao, 45, of Burkegaon. The police immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the report and arrested the accused husband, Baba Jadhavrao. The incident has created an atmosphere of terror in the Lonikalbhor area. The victim is survived by a son and daughter.

According to the information provided by the police, the Jadhavrao family resides in Burkegaon village in Lonikalbhor. Lakshmibai was working in a private company, while Baba was a welder in a fabrication firm. Their son had relocated to the Pernephata area in Pune a month ago. Baba Jadhavrao was an alcoholic and frequently argued with his wife.

On July 23, around midnight, Baba came home drunk, and a dispute broke out between the couple. Later, both went to sleep. Baba brutally stabbed Lakshmibai multiple times with an axe while she was in deep sleep, then went back to sleep, leaving her in a pool of blood. The victim's daughter tried calling her, but she did not turn up for work. As Lakshmibai did not answer the multiple phone calls from her daughter, the daughter immediately rushed to her house and found the door closed. She broke down the door and discovered her mother lying in a pool of blood and her father, Baba, sleeping on the bed.

The daughter immediately informed Lonikand police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot, sent the body to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy, and arrested the accused husband, Baba Jadhavrao, from his residence. Further investigation is being conducted by the Lonikand Police.

