Pune: Kothrud-Bavdhan Residents Demand Immediate Action by PMC Against Risky Iron Hoarding Frames

The Ghatkopar hoarding accident has stirred up dark memories for Punekars. On October 5, 2018, a 40-foot-high hoarding frame erected on railway land near the bustling Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk traffic signal at Mangalwar Peth collapsed onto moving vehicles, claiming the lives of four and injuring ten commuters.

In response to the Ghatkopar catastrophe, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action against unauthorized hoardings in Pune. However, residents of Kothrud and Bavdhan have repeatedly voiced their concerns about hoardings erected at the newly constructed Chandani Chowk flyover in Pune.

Chandani Chowk, serving as a gateway to Pune from Mumbai, is surrounded by serene hills and lush greenery. Nonetheless, residents argue that the massive hoardings and banners are tarnishing the natural beauty of Chandani Chowk and posing a threat to commuters. They fear that high gusts of wind from the nearby hilly regions of Paud and Bhugaon could lead to an unexpected accident similar to Ghatkopar.

Residents of Kothrud and Bavdhan fear a tragedy like the one in Ghatkopar occurring in their neighborhood. Despite writing to and following up with civic authorities, they have received no response. Prashant Kanojia, Coordinator of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (Student Wing) and a Kothrud resident, expressed his concerns, stating, "We wrote to the PMC last year regarding the hoarding issue on the newly constructed flyover. The PMC responded by claiming that the hoardings have proper permissions. However, the question remains: How can the PMC permit hoardings in an area where strong winds blow every day? Will the PMC take responsibility if a Ghatkopar-like incident occurs? The area where the hoardings are placed is right next to the highway. By allowing this, the PMC is endangering the lives of commuters and residents."

Rajendra Nivruti Zurange, a Bavdhan resident, echoed these sentiments, saying, "The hoardings at the Chandani Chowk flyover are unwarranted. Despite raising this issue several times with civic authorities, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The PMC must take immediate action against the hoardings and refrain from granting permissions for new ones, as they pose a serious risk to commuters."

Hoardings accidents are not uncommon in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In April 2023, an iron hoarding collapsed in the Ravet-Kiwale area along the Mumbai-Pune highway in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, claiming the lives of five people and injuring two others who were taking shelter nearby. Residents of Bavdhan and Kothrud demand action against hoardings near Chandani Chowk.

Satish Shinde, a Bavdhan resident, expressed his concerns, saying, "There are 4 to 5 iron frames of hoardings installed near the Chandani Chowk flyover. We are afraid to travel on that road since it could collapse at any time due to strong wind force. The PMC should plant trees instead of granting permission for hoardings that deface the neighborhood."