Pune: Kothrud Police Book Fraudster for Rs 94 Lakh Scam Posing as Health Department Officer

The Kothrud Police have booked a fraudster posing as a senior officer from the health department and allegedly defrauding a man to the tune of Rs 94 lakh. The incident occurred in the Kothrud area of Pune from December 2023 to April 2024.Govindrao Gunagir Giri (Age-53, No. Sant Dnyaneshwar Colony, Shatrinagar, Kothrud) has filed a complaint at Kothrud Police Station and accordingly a case has been registered under Section 406, 419, 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) IPC against the accused Amol Vilas Shinde (Age-35, Currently residing at N.Janta Colony, Bhosari).

As per the police, the accused introduced himself to the complainant as a senior officer from the health department of Ahmednagar District Management. The accused met the complainant and gained his trust by informing him that he would help his son get a job as a health worker from that the accused demanded money from the complainant. According to the demand from the accused, the complainant initially transferred Rs 24 lakh 55 thousand at regular intervals and paid Rs 69 lakh 5 thousand in cash.

Later the accused handed over a fake appointment letter, a fake ID card, a letter on the e-mail of the son of the accused, and other fake documents to the accused. When the complainant and his son approached the Ahmednagar health department for joining they realized that the joining letter was fake and they were defrauded by Amol Shinde. Later when the complainant Giri and his son called Shinde and asked for a refund of their money, Shinde allegedly threatened them and said that he would burn all the documents. Realising that they were duped the father-son duo then immediately rushed to the Kothrud police station and filed a complaint against Amol Shinde. An FIR has been registered and further probe is underway.