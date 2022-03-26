Pune: Lemon is being sold at Rs 1300 per sack! Will prices rise further? check details

Pune: With the onset of summer, the prices of lemons are increasing rapidly. Prices have almost doubled in the last two weeks. The price of lemon had gone up by Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 per quintal. While in Solapur, Ahmednagar belt, due to depletion of water for lemon trees, it is affecting the rate. These lemons are getting lower prices in the market. As a result, the price has dropped by Rs 200 from Rs 1,500 per quintal to Rs 1,300. Lemons are being sold at Rs 90 to Rs 110 per kg in the retail market.

90 per kg lemon in the market

The Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee, said lemons are being sold at Rs 90 to Rs 110 per kg and in the retail market at Rs 150 per kg. In retail, lime is being sold at Rs 5 to 8 per quintal.

Arrival from the neighboring district

The Pune market receives large quantities of lemons from neighboring Rashin, Solapur, and Ahmednagar districts; However, there is a shortage of water in the area due to rising temperatures. This is affecting the quality of the lemon. As a result, the prices of these lemons are getting lower to some extent.

Will prices rise further?

Lemon prices had risen sharply in the last two-three weeks; however, it has come down to Rs 200 per bag in the last two days. Two weeks ago, the price of lemon was between Rs 500 and Rs 800. After that it increased from Rs.500 to Rs.1500 now, due to cloudy weather, the price has come down by Rs 200 to Rs 500 to Rs 1,300, but if the temperature rises in the next few days, it may affect the rate.