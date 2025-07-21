Pune: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Allegedly Marries Another Man Without Divorce, Extorts Rs 15.18 Lakh and Threatens Him

Pune, Maharashtra (July 21, 2025): A 39-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Wadgaon Sheri after his wife reportedly cheated on him and entered into another marriage without divorce, police said. The Chandannagar police have registered a case against the wife and another man. The deceased has been identified as Sydney Lawrence Dorairaj, a resident of Shilanand Housing Society, Somanath Nagar in Wadgaon Sheri.

According to the reports, Sydney's elder brother Stanley Lawrence Dorairaj (41) filed a complaint at Chandannagar police station. Based on his complaint, police have booked Swati Sydney Dorairaj (32) and Chetan More (35), a resident of Srinivas Tenament, Vadodara in Gujarat.

Police said Sydney and Swati got married in 2014. Later, Swati allegedly developed a relationship with Chetan More and started living with him without legally divorcing Sydney.

Swati told Sidney she was unhappy after her second marriage and said she would return. Swati, along with Chetan, allegedly took Rs 15.18 lakh from Sydney over a period of time under the pretext of returning to live with him. However, when she did not return, Sydney asked her to repay the money. In response, Swati allegedly threatened to file false cases of rape and harassment against him if he did not send more money.

Due to the harassment and threats, Sydney hanged himself at his residence, the FIR stated. Police sub-inspector Patil is investigating the case further.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525