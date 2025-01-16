Pune: Man Posing as Food Delivery Boy Arrested for 14 Burglaries and 8 Thefts

Pune Police arrested Ganesh Kathewade in connection with over fourteen house burglaries and more than eight thefts at the ST bus station, where he posed as a Zomato delivery boy. Authorities seized gold, silver, diamonds, weapons, and stolen items valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh. Two others, gold buyer Suresh Pawar and jeweler Bhimsingh Rajput, were also arrested.

Reports indicate a significant increase in house burglaries and thefts in the Swargate police jurisdiction. In response, the police launched a comprehensive investigation to catch the perpetrator. They carefully examined 1,600 to 1,700 CCTV cameras in the area. Using the information gathered and tips from informants, they managed to locate and arrest Ganesh Kothawale. During interrogation, he admitted to committing more than fourteen house burglaries and nine thefts in the Swargate area of Pune. He explained that he scouted neighborhoods dressed as a food delivery boy, which allowed him to collect crucial information before carrying out the thefts. Ganesh sold the stolen jewelry to Suresh Pawar, who then transferred it to jeweler Bhimsingh Rajput.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, with support from Police Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Additional Police Commissioner of the West Division Praveen Kumar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil, Assistant Police Commissioner Rahul Aware, Senior Police Inspector Yuvraj Nandre, and Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Kolambikar. They were further assisted by several police personnel, including Sub-Inspector Ravindra Kaspate and Police Anmaldars Sanjay Bhapkar, Shridhar Patil, Nana Bhandurge, Kundan Shinde, Sudhir Ingle, Sachin Tanpure, Shankar Sampate, Sagar Kekan, Satish Kumbhar, Rafiq Nadaf, Rahul Tambe, Vikram Sawant, Sharad Gore, Ramesh Chavan, Ujwala Thorat, Pournima Gaikwad, Sunita Khamgal, Surekha Kamble, and Police Mitra Dinesh Parihar.