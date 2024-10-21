Pune Metro Station Fire: Welding Sparks Blaze at Mandai Metro Station, No Injuries Reported

A fire incident occurred at the Mandai metro station situated in Pune late on Sunday October 21 night, following the ignition of a foam material that was located on the ground floor of the facility. The blaze, which raised concerns among the local community, quickly became a focal point for emergency responders. Upon receiving the alert about the fire, the Pune fire brigade department acted promptly, dispatching a total of five fire tender vehicles to the scene.

Swift response and coordinated efforts, the fire was successfully brought under control within a remarkably short time frame of just five minutes. Fortunately, at this stage, there have been no reports of injuries to anyone in the vicinity during the incident. Initial reports suggest that the fire originated as a result of welding work being carried out at the station. However, further details regarding the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still awaited.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the situation to gain a clearer understanding of what transpired.