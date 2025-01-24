Pune Metro To Offer 'Ek Pune Transit Card' at a Discounted Price on Republic Day, Details Inside

In an effort to make commuting more convenient and affordable, Pune Metro is launching a special offer on its One Pune Transit Card for Republic Day. Commuters will have the opportunity to purchase this card at a heavily discounted price of just Rs 20, as part of a special initiative aimed at enhancing the travel experience for passengers.

The Ek Pune Transit Card, which is typically priced at Rs 118, will be available to the first 5000 commuters who visit their nearest Pune Metro station. This exclusive offer does not require any documents for purchase, making it a hassle-free option for anyone looking to avail of the benefits of Pune Metro's efficient transportation system.

पुणे मेट्रो प्रवाशांसाठी आनंदाची बातमी !



प्रवाशांना पुणे मेट्रोने प्रवास अधिक सुलभ व जलद करता यावा याउद्देशाने पुणे मेट्रोचे 'एक पुणे ट्रांझिट कार्ड' 26 जानेवारी 2025 रोजी प्रजासत्ताक दिनी पहिल्या 5000 प्रवाशांसाठी विशेष सवलतीसह उपलब्ध असतील.



नेहमी 118 रुपये शुल्क असणारे हे… pic.twitter.com/Nd0cEXpl8x — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) January 24, 2025

About Ek Pune Transit Card

The Ek Pune Transit Card is designed to provide a seamless travel experience, allowing commuters to conveniently pay for their rides across various metro stations without the need for cash or tickets. It can be recharged and used for multiple journeys, adding to the convenience of daily commuters.

This initiative is part of Pune Metro’s continued efforts to encourage more people to embrace the metro as a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation in the city. With the introduction of this discounted card, the metro service hopes to attract more commuters and make travel smoother and quicker.