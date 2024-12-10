Pune: MSRTC to Set Up 35 Electric Bus Charging Stations in Swargate and Dapodoi

The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (ST) is increasing its fleet of electric buses, prompting the establishment of charging stations. To accommodate the influx of buses into Pune, they plan to install 15 charging points at the Swargate depot and 20 at the Dapodi workshop, enabling the charging of up to 500 electric buses daily to support e-Shivneri and Shivai services.

The corporation is prioritizing electric buses over diesel models, making these charging stations essential for efficient operations. With the rising number of buses in Pune, maximizing charging capacity at strategic locations is crucial. The new stations at Swargate and Dapodi will significantly aid this effort. Additionally, as fuel costs for ST continue to rise, they aim to introduce 215 new electric buses monthly, necessitating more charging infrastructure in the Pune area.

To charge these leased electric buses, high-voltage power connections are required at the depots. Consequently, the corporation is urging department controllers to expedite the setup of these connections.

Furthermore, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation is shifting its focus from diesel-powered Lalpari vehicles to leasing electric buses, indicating an increase in electric vehicle adoption over time. This transition will reduce Lalpari usage at the district level while promoting their use at the taluka level, alongside the installation of charging points along highways.

Work on the 15 charging points at Swargate and 20 at Dapodi is already underway and expected to be completed soon, according to Pramod Nehul, the Department Controller.