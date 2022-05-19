Pune Municipal Corporation begins preparations for elections

Following the announcement of the final ward composition for the municipal elections, the municipal election department has now appointed an independent officer for each ward. All of them have been ordered to find a place to start an election office in the respective constituency. While working as per the instructions of the State Election Commission, the Pune Municipal Corporation has started its preparations for the five-yearly elections. Accordingly, an officer has been appointed by setting up a separate office for the newly formed wards coming in 15 field offices today.

Although the last date for registration for voting in the forthcoming elections is May, the Municipal Corporation has already started the work of making voter lists ward wise. As a result, new voters in the final voter list will be added to the supplementary list. No one can say now what the orders of the Election Commission or possible changes in the elections will be. With the next four months of monsoon in the state, elections are almost certain to take place after September. The OBC reservation will be heard in the Supreme Court on July 12. Meanwhile, the court today ordered implementation of OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, if the Maharashtra government submits competent arguments and necessary data regarding OBC reservation till July 12, then there is a possibility of holding elections with OBC reservation in the state as well.