Pune Municipal Election: Pune Municipal Corporation announces reservation of 87 seats for women

Pune: Municipal elections in the state are just a few months away. The winds of elections are blowing everywhere. Elections will be held for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar, Ulhasnagar, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Solapur, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kalyan Dombivali and Thane Municipal Corporations. On the same background, the reservation of Pune Municipal Corporation has been announced. Out of the total 173 seats in the reservation draw, 87 seats have been reserved for women. 17 seats are reserved for general women, 12 seats are reserved for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and one seat is reserved for women belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

Leaving the reservation of Pune Municipal Corporation, it was taken out at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch at Swargate. Reservation has been announced for 173 seats in 58 wards of the municipality. This year, there are 87 women members in 173 seats.