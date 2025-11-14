Pune Murder Case: Big Development; Suspect Who Shot Man Inside Fortuner Nabbed in Lonavala

A shocking incident unfolded in Charholi, Pimpri, on Wednesday evening when a personal dispute between three friends escalated into a fatal shooting. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Nitin Gilbile, was reportedly killed by his own friends during an argument, sparking widespread alarm across the region. The suspects, Amit Jivan Pathare (35) and Vikrant Thakur (Solu), were initially on the run. One of them, Vikrant Thakur, was later detained from Ambi Valley in Lonavala, and authorities are questioning him extensively. The second suspect, Amit Pathare, remains missing, with multiple teams continuing to track his movements across nearby areas.

The sequence of events began around 6 pm on Wednesday near the Alandi–Dighi Road, where Nitin Gilbile was seated in a parked car with his two friends. What started as a discussion reportedly turned violent when Amit Pathare and Vikrant Thakur pulled out a firearm and shot Nitin in the head, resulting in his immediate death. The two fled the scene shortly after the gunfire. Early information suggests that a dispute linked to land-plotting business dealings may have triggered the attack. The three were known to be partners in real estate-related activities, and disagreements over financial transactions are believed to have led to the tragic confrontation.

Preliminary accounts indicate that tensions had been brewing among the trio due to conflicts emerging from their land-plotting ventures. All three—Nitin Gilbile, Amit Pathare, and Vikrant Thakur—were engaged in the same business, and disagreements involving money and shared responsibilities allegedly escalated over time. Investigators now suspect that unresolved financial disputes were at the core of this violent fallout. The fact that two long-time associates turned on their own friend has left locals stunned, as the incident highlights how personal and business-related conflicts can spiral into extreme and irreversible consequences.