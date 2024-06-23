Pune-Nashik Highway Accident: NCP MLA Denies Drunk Driving Allegations, Police confirmation Awaited

After the recent Pune Porsche accident, another tragic incident on the Pune-Nashik Highway has shocked Pune. The nephew of an MLA, Dilip Mohite Patil, ran over two people on a two-wheeler with his car, resulting in the death of a young man on the spot and serious injury to another, who is currently undergoing treatment. The MLA's nephew fled the scene without aiding the victims, and locals have alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred in Kalamb on the Pune-Nashik Highway. The car driver, identified as Mayur, the nephew of Khed taluka MLA Dilip Mohite Patil, was reportedly driving recklessly in the opposite direction when he hit two bike riders coming towards Pune. The impact was severe, causing the bike to fly into the air and one of the young men, Om Bhalerao (19), to die instantly due to severe head injuries. The other youth is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Nephew of MLA Dilip Mohite Patil hit a two wheeler with his four wheeler on the Pune-Nashik highway, one youth died on the spot and another youth was seriously injured in the tragic accident. The Fortuner was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road. #pune#Accidentpic.twitter.com/8OGpFQvAng — saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) June 23, 2024

Pune Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, Pankaj Deshmukh, told Lokmattimes.com that "we have arrested the accused involved in the accident and an FIR has been registered under section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the motor vehicle act for rash and negligent driving. The blood samples of the accused have been sent to the district hospital for examination and it will be determined after the reports whether the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is underway."



MLA Dilip mohite Patil while talking to Lokmattimes.com stated that the case is given undue mileage only because the driver is my nephew. He immediately reported to the police station after the incident, and I assure you that he was not under the influence of alcohol while driving as he does not have any addiction or has not consumed alcohol." He further added that he is a family man and does not consume alcohol. It was an unfortunate incident, and the police will carry out the investigation."